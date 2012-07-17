Napoleon: Total War Darthmod update has "enhanced Battle AI that awaits to crush you"

The latest update to the Mythos Edition of the marvellous Darthmod project for Napoleon: Total War has landed according to ModDB , which makes this a good excuse to highlight Darthmod for any Total War players who haven't considered modding the game at all just yet.

The infamously challenging has gradually added more and more units to Napoleon, and has tuned the AI to be more aggressive and tougher to beat. Installing it will add 191 new land units, 14 new naval units and extra visual effects that make Napoleon's battlefields smokier, bloodier and more explosive. The mod also increases unit sizes and includes a campaign that supports 40 unit armies. The AI has been overhauled to use its generals more carefully, and combat has been rebalanced to make melee more decisive.

Those changes have been around for a month or so, but Darth Vader and co. have been busy tweaking the mod to make it better. Today's tweaks sharpen up the AI even more. Check out the full summary of the many, many changes Darthmod Napoleon makes on its TWCenter page . And check out the latest changelog, for version 2.5+++ below.

Version 2.5+++ "Mythos Edition" (17/7/2012)