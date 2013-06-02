Top-down SWAT-like Door Kickers now has a demo

If you're a fan of the SWAT games, Rainbow Six, Frozen Synapse, or the act of battering parts of your house, then you've probably got Door Kickers pencilled in your diary, perhaps even accompanied by a couple of exclamation marks. It's a real-time tactical terrorist takedown title and I'm going to stop there before I'm shot dead by the Alliteration Police. We brought it to your attention a little while ago , but now that it has a demo you can sample the game's top-down tango takedowns [ This is your last warning - The AP ] without having to pre-order to gain access to the alpha version. Be advised, however, that this demo version has "limited features and no updates" - if you want those, best pre-order the game for $7.99.

Door Kickers has just reached 'Alpha 3', hence the introduction of a demo. This one brings native MacOSX and Linux support, among other stuff . The latest trailer (for alpha version 2) is below. Door-kicking is performed by trained professionals and should not be attempted at home.

Thanks, BluesNews !