Today's Wordle 472 answer and hint: Tuesday, October 4

Need a little help with today's Wordle? Whether you're looking for the answer to the October 4 (472) puzzle or just need a handy clue designed to set you on the right path, you'll find everything you need and plenty more right here.

I got the dreaded double grey anti-jackpot opener today—two whole rows of nothing I could use. Although there is another way of looking at it: I'd efficiently ruled out almost half the alphabet in just two guesses, and between logic and luck could rapidly turn my luck around and celebrate a straightforward win.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Tuesday, October 4

Today's word is a homophone: a word that sounds just like another but has a completely different spelling and meaning. In its five-letter form—the one you're looking for today—the term refers to a large tree branch, but in its three-letter variant the same sound would be used to describe a respectful bend of the head or body.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 472 answer?

Not sure? Let me help. The answer to the October 4 (472) Wordle is BOUGH.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 3: STING

STING October 2: TWINE

TWINE October 1: LEAVE

LEAVE September 30: SCORN

SCORN September 29: SCALD

SCALD September 28: USURP

USURP September 27: SOGGY

SOGGY September 26: BRISK

BRISK September 25: ADMIT

ADMIT September 24: GRATE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.