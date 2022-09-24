Today's Wordle 462 answer and hint: Saturday, September 24

Audio player loading…

Hints for today's Wordle, tips to make every puzzle just that little bit more successful, and even the answer to the September 24 (462) puzzle are all just a short scroll away. Need more help? No problem. You'll also find links to our Wordle guides, as well as our extensive Wordle archive here too.

After what feels like a week of finding a few yellows if I'm lucky, I finally landed a really strong green-speckled opener today. Thanks to this I was able to solve the puzzle on the second guess with little trouble—what a great way to start the weekend.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Saturday, September 24

There are a few meanings for today's answer. In some cases this word's used to describe metal bars or a grid covering an opening, in others some sort of irritating noise or behaviour. It can even be used in food preparation—when shredding cheese or other food against a specific tool to create small pieces. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 462 answer?

Let's start the weekend with a win. The answer to the September 24 (462) Wordle is GRATE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 23: GLORY

GLORY September 22: SAINT

SAINT September 21: RECAP

RECAP September 20: ALIKE

ALIKE September 19: TRICE

TRICE September 18: STICK

STICK September 17: CHUTE

CHUTE September 16: PARER

PARER September 15: DOUBT

DOUBT September 14: THYME

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.