Titanfall patch adds private match support, fixes bugs

If a Titan falls alone on a battlefield, does it still make a sound? Thursday's Titanfall patch will answer that question, as it adds support for private matches alongside a number of game balance changes, bug fixes and a few small interface tweaks. Private matches, which Respawn says are launching as a beta mode, support 2-12 players facing off in Titanfall's existing game modes.
Private matches won't contribute to XP or achievement or challenge progression, so you won't be cheesing your way through challenges with a rigged private match. Respawn has, however, made the Gen 5 "Gooser" challenge much easier.
Gooser originally required players to kill 50 pilots mid-ejection. The update drops that number to five pilot kills. The rest of Titanfall's balance changes apply to weapons:
- 40mm Titan cannon magazine reduced from 20 rounds to 12. Extended mag reduced from 25 to 16.
- Titan quad rocket magazine buffed from 4 rounds to 5 rounds. Extended mag buffed from 5 rounds to 6 rounds. Rapid fire mod mag size increased from 16 to 18. Damage increased to drop a Titan shield with 4 shots.
- Amped Kraber burn card damage to Titan increased from 100 to 800.
Respawn has also done some important bug fixing on Titanfall's PC version:
- Mouse buttons can be used for voice chat in lobbies
- Titanfall will not override Windows microphone volume settings
- Anti-aliasing modes properly displayed ins ettings menus
- Smart pistol reticule properly scales with FOV
- Improved support for SLI and Crossfire
For the rest of the patch notes, including balance tweaks to the Hardpoint and CTF, read Respawn's full patch update .