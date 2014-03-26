Titanfall now forces cheaters to play with other cheaters

Respawn Entertainment thinks that cheaters deserve each other. The developer recently announced that it's been collecting data since Titanfall launched, but that as of March 21, it has started enforcing bans using FairFight, which Battlefield 4 and other Electronic Arts games use as well. Interestingly, rather than just locking cheaters out of the game, Respawn is forcing them to play with other banned cheaters.

“You can play with other banned players in something that will resemble the Wimbledon of aimbot contests. Hopefully the aimbot cheat you paid for really is the best, or these all-cheater matches could be frustrating for you.” Respawn said on its website. “Good luck.”

Cheaters will also not be able to get around this by inviting or joining non-cheating players' groups. If anyone in a party is banned, the entire party will only be able to play against other cheaters. Of course, just being grouped with a cheater will not label you as one. As soon as he leaves your party, you'll be able to join the general population that plays nice.

Only cheating will get you banned. If you're banned, your lobby will feature the red message as seen above. If you don't see it, you're good.

Apparently, not all bans are final, as Respawn offered an email players who feel that they were banned unfairly can contact.