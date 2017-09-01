Titanfall 2 is having a double XP weekend to celebrate its Postcards From the Frontier DLC release

The latest Titanfall 2 DLC, Postcards From the Frontier, went live earlier this week, bringing with it a new Live Fire map, three new Frontier Defense maps, and a new Execution. To mark the big moment, Respawn is holding a double XP weekend that's live now and runs until September 5.

Uma, the new Live Fire map, features "tight corridors [that] guide combat into three arenas flanked by balconies, doorways, and windows," Respawn said. "A large central divider provides cover for short range effectiveness, with a long flank that opens opportunities for confident marksmen." The new Execution move is called Hole in the Wall, and can be unlocked by killing five Pilots when Amped Wall is active.

Also on tap are eight new Elite Weapon Warpaints that confer a ten percent chance per skin (up to a max of 30 percent) to gain a Double XP token at the end of a match, as well as one extra merit to you and your teammates at the end of a match. The new Warpaints go for $5 or, until September 26, $25 for all eight. There are two new featured modes as well, Aegis Titan Brawl and Aegis Last Titan Standing (same rules as the original modes but played with the Aegis upgraded Titans from Frontier Defense), and new Callsign Banners.

Respawn also used last week's announcement of Postcards From the Frontier to tout some impressive Titanfall 2 numbers, echoing Respawn founder Vince Zampella's statement last month that the player count has grown dramatically since the game was released:

Since the release of Monarch’s Reign in May, we’ve seen our playerbase increase every month. Currently we have over a million players across all platforms each month playing multiplayer, and we’re expecting August to be our biggest month of 2017.

The average time spent per player is currently the highest it’s been in the last 6 months.

Since the launch of Frontier Defense and Titanfall 2 being added to the Vault for EA access members and the release of Ultimate Edition, we’ve seen average daily active users increase by nearly 50% in the last month.





