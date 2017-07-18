Titanfall 2 is getting a cooperative horde mode next week

Titanfall 2 is getting its first cooperative mode next week as part of the Operation Frontier Shield update – which is free, as are all of the game's updates. The new mode is called Frontier Defense, and it pits up to four cooperative players against five waves of "increasingly difficult enemies".

Slaying enemies nets you cash, which can be spent between waves on various tools, including Batteries, Arc Traps and Sentries. Meanwhile, playing Frontier Defense will let you earn Aegis Ranks, a new Titan progression system which can unlock new upgrades – though these will only apply to Frontier Defense for the time being.

The mode will be supported across five existing maps, including Homestead, Forwardbase Kodai, War Games, Rise and Blackwater Canal. New enemy types feature in it, and there are three difficulty levels as well as an "Insane" difficulty.

Oh, and speaking of the aforementioned Rise map – it's new. Or at least it is if you never played the original Titanfall. The Live Fire mode also has a new map in the form of Township. For full details on the update, visit the Titanfall website here. The update releases July 25.

Or, you can watch the Operation Frontier Shield trailer below: