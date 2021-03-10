Tired of juggling games? Here's a 2TB NVMe SSD for just $177

Crucial's P1 is one of our favorite SSDs, and it's $48 off list price right now.

Last month I wrote about Crucial's P1 2TB NVMe SSD being heavily discounted at Newegg to around $175, and it didn't last long at that price. If you missed out, now is your chance to take a mulligan—it's on sale for $176.99, this time at Amazon, which is a fantastic price for this amount of storage.

That works out to around $89 per terabyte, a price level that is almost always reserved for SATA SSDs (and usually 2.5-inch models). There is the occasional exception, like this one, but not very often.

Crucial P1 2TB NVMe SSD | $224.99 $176.99 at Amazon

It's rare to see 2TB of NVMe SSD storage at this price level, and even though it uses QLC memory, it offers a respectable endurance rating (400 TBW) and a is backed by a five-year warranty.View Deal

If you check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming, you'll see Crucial's P1 mingling with a handful of other selections. It's not the fastest SSD ever made, but it does offer an excellent value proposition, as it is often one of the least expensive NVMe SSDs in 1TB and 2TB form.

A big reason why is because it employs quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash memory chips. QLC memory offers greater densities at lower price points, at the cost of overall performance and endurance. So that's something to keep in mind.

That said, the rated write endurance on the 2TB model is 400 TBW (terabytes written), so you'd have to fill the entire drive hundreds of times before that potentially becomes an issue (Crucial warranties the drive for five years).

As to the performance metrics, Crucial rates the sequential read and write specs at 2,000MB/s and 1,750MB/s, respectively. While not eye-popping, those are around three to four times faster than the speediest SATA SSDs.