THQ's remaining properties to be auctioned in April - Homeworld and Darksiders up for grabs

The date's been set for the final court-supervised auction of THQ's remaining properties. Those titles not bought in January's fire sale have been divided into lots, with initial bids due in April 1st. Final bids are required by April 15th, then, pending court approval, THQ expects to sell the remaining vestige of its existence by mid-May. *Sniff*

While the tastiest morsels have already been picked away, there's still some meat clinging to the THQ bone. Darksiders, Homeworld and Red Faction are all looking for a new home. In an ideal world, the Homeworld license will be picked up by someone who'll actually use it, and Red Faction will end up somewhere that recognises the brilliance of Guerrilla over the mediocrity of Armageddon.

Here's the full list:

Lot 1: Red Faction

Red Faction



Red Faction Armageddon



Red Faction 2



Red Faction: Guerrilla

Lot 2: Homeworld

Homeworld



Homeworld 2

Lot 3: MX

MX Alive



MX vs ATV Untamed



MX Superfly featuring Ricky Carmichael



MX vs. ATV Alive Tournament



MX Unleashed



MX vs. ATV Unleashed



MX vs ATV Reflex



MX vs. ATV: On The Edge

Lot 4: Darksiders

Darksiders



Darksiders 2

Lot 5: Other Owned Software

All Star Cheer Squad



Elements of Destruction



All Star Cheer Squad 2



Fantastic Pets



All Star Karate



Frontlines: Fuel of War



Baja: Edge of Control



Full Spectrum Warrior 1



Full Spectrum Warrior 2: Ten Hammers



Battle of the Bands



Beat City



Juiced



Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights



Big Beach Sports



Big Beach Sports 2



Lock's Quest: Construction Combat



Big Family Games



Neighborhood Games



Crawler



Pax Imperia



de Blob



de Blob 2



Stuntman: Ignition



Summoner



Summoner 2



Deadly Creatures



Deep Six



Terranium



Destroy All Humans!



Destroy All Humans! 2



Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed



Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon



The Outfit



Titan Quest



Titan Quest: Immortal Throne



uDraw



Dood's Big Adventure



World of Zoo



Drawn to Life



Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter

Lot 6: Licensed Software

Costume Quest



Stacking



Scripps Spelling Bee (Scripps)



Daniel X (SueJack)



Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of Osborne House



Deepak Chopra's Leela (Curious Holdings)



Fancy Nancy: Tea Party Time! (Harper Collins)



Supreme Commander



Supreme Commander Forged Alliance



Jeopardy



Jeopardy 2



The Biggest Loser



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Truth or Lies



Let's Ride Best of Breed



Vampire Legends: Power of Three (dtp)



Marvel Super Hero Squad: Comic Combat



Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet



Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet 2



Wheel of Fortune



Wheel of Fortune 2



World of Zoo



Nancy Drew: The Hidden Staircase



Worms 2



Worms Battle Islands



Worms Open Warfare



Worms: A Space Oddity



Worms: Open Warfare 2 (Team 17)



Nexuiz



Paws & Claws Marine Rescue



Paws & Claws Pampered Pets Resort 3D



PurrPals 2



Rio



You Don't Know Jack (Jellyvision)



Rocket Riot



Screwjumper (Frozen Codebase)

Wow, that's a mixed bag of Other and Licensed properties.

Wishful thinking time! Who would you like to see bidding on the various series?

Thanks, GI.biz