THQ's remaining properties to be auctioned in April - Homeworld and Darksiders up for grabs

The date's been set for the final court-supervised auction of THQ's remaining properties. Those titles not bought in January's fire sale have been divided into lots, with initial bids due in April 1st. Final bids are required by April 15th, then, pending court approval, THQ expects to sell the remaining vestige of its existence by mid-May. *Sniff*
While the tastiest morsels have already been picked away, there's still some meat clinging to the THQ bone. Darksiders, Homeworld and Red Faction are all looking for a new home. In an ideal world, the Homeworld license will be picked up by someone who'll actually use it, and Red Faction will end up somewhere that recognises the brilliance of Guerrilla over the mediocrity of Armageddon.
Here's the full list:
Lot 1: Red Faction
- Red Faction
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction: Guerrilla
Lot 2: Homeworld
- Homeworld
- Homeworld 2
Lot 3: MX
- MX Alive
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- MX Superfly featuring Ricky Carmichael
- MX vs. ATV Alive Tournament
- MX Unleashed
- MX vs. ATV Unleashed
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs. ATV: On The Edge
Lot 4: Darksiders
- Darksiders
- Darksiders 2
Lot 5: Other Owned Software
- All Star Cheer Squad
- Elements of Destruction
- All Star Cheer Squad 2
- Fantastic Pets
- All Star Karate
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- Baja: Edge of Control
- Full Spectrum Warrior 1
- Full Spectrum Warrior 2: Ten Hammers
- Battle of the Bands
- Beat City
- Juiced
- Juiced 2: Hot Import Nights
- Big Beach Sports
- Big Beach Sports 2
- Lock's Quest: Construction Combat
- Big Family Games
- Neighborhood Games
- Crawler
- Pax Imperia
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Summoner
- Summoner 2
- Deadly Creatures
- Deep Six
- Terranium
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
- The Outfit
- Titan Quest
- Titan Quest: Immortal Throne
- uDraw
- Dood's Big Adventure
- World of Zoo
- Drawn to Life
- Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter
Lot 6: Licensed Software
- Costume Quest
- Stacking
- Scripps Spelling Bee (Scripps)
- Daniel X (SueJack)
- Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of Osborne House
- Deepak Chopra's Leela (Curious Holdings)
- Fancy Nancy: Tea Party Time! (Harper Collins)
- Supreme Commander
- Supreme Commander Forged Alliance
- Jeopardy
- Jeopardy 2
- The Biggest Loser
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Truth or Lies
- Let's Ride Best of Breed
- Vampire Legends: Power of Three (dtp)
- Marvel Super Hero Squad: Comic Combat
- Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet
- Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Wheel of Fortune 2
- World of Zoo
- Nancy Drew: The Hidden Staircase
- Worms 2
- Worms Battle Islands
- Worms Open Warfare
- Worms: A Space Oddity
- Worms: Open Warfare 2 (Team 17)
- Nexuiz
- Paws & Claws Marine Rescue
- Paws & Claws Pampered Pets Resort 3D
- PurrPals 2
- Rio
- You Don't Know Jack (Jellyvision)
- Rocket Riot
- Screwjumper (Frozen Codebase)
Wow, that's a mixed bag of Other and Licensed properties.
Wishful thinking time! Who would you like to see bidding on the various series?
