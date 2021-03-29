Popular

This WD Black 6TB hard drive is on sale for $170 today

Never delete a Steam game ever again.

Solid state drives are great and all, but they're still costly in higher capacities compared to traditional hard drives. That's why many PC builders choose to have a smaller SSD for running Windows, and a larger hard drive for game files. Now you can get a 6TB hard drive from Newegg for just $169.99, a savings of $20 from the previous price and $80 off MSRP.

This WD Black hard drive has a capacity of 6TB, giving you plenty of room for even the largest PC games—we're looking at you, Warzone. This is a 7,200 RPM hard drive, so even though it doesn't hold a candle to the performance of modern SSDs (expect a transfer speed of "up to 227MB/s"), it's about as fast as spinning hard disks can get. There's also a 256MB DRAM cache.

WD Black 6TB Hard Disk Drive | $169.99 (save $20)
This high-capacity hard drive is $20 off the usual price, and $80 off MSRP. Enter code BACKUP222 at checkout to get the discount.View Deal

The drive is a 3.5-inch model, so it won't fit in laptops. Western Digital is also backing the hard drive with a 5-year limited warranty.

If you're more interested in high-performance storage, check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming. We've tested many different drives from several manufacturers to find the best bang for your buck.

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech journalist and software developer, based in North Carolina. He plays a lot of Planet Coaster and Fallout.
