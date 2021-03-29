This WD Black 6TB hard drive is on sale for $170 today

Solid state drives are great and all, but they're still costly in higher capacities compared to traditional hard drives. That's why many PC builders choose to have a smaller SSD for running Windows, and a larger hard drive for game files. Now you can get a 6TB hard drive from Newegg for just $169.99, a savings of $20 from the previous price and $80 off MSRP.

This WD Black hard drive has a capacity of 6TB, giving you plenty of room for even the largest PC games—we're looking at you, Warzone. This is a 7,200 RPM hard drive, so even though it doesn't hold a candle to the performance of modern SSDs (expect a transfer speed of "up to 227MB/s"), it's about as fast as spinning hard disks can get. There's also a 256MB DRAM cache.

The drive is a 3.5-inch model, so it won't fit in laptops. Western Digital is also backing the hard drive with a 5-year limited warranty.

