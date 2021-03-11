Popular

This water-resistant mechanical keyboard is super-affordable at just $21

By

Go mechanical without spending big bucks.

This water-resistant mechanical keyboard is super-affordable at just $21
Go mechanical without spending big bucks. (Image credit: Aukey)

Mechanical keyboards have risen in popularity over the past few years, and with good reason—they offer a more pleasant typing experience compared to mushy membrane planks. The rise in popularity also means they don't necessarily carry a premium. Aukey's TKL (tenkeyless) keyboard certainly doesn't—you can snag one for $20.99 on Amazon right now.

It's on sale for $29.99, down from its $45.99 list price, both of which are rather affordable in the realm of mechanical keyboards. But just below the pricing info, there's a pull-down menu to redeem a 30 percent off coupon (if you don't see it, just enter WD963SYF at checkout). That knocks it down to $20.99, saving you $25 over the MSRP.

Low Price Mechanical Keyboard

Aukey Mechanical Keyboard | Blue Switches | $45.99 $20.99 at Amazon (save $25)
It's not too often we see mechanical keyboards priced this low, especially ones that are water-resistant. This one features Blue switches, meaning the key action is tactile and clicky.View Deal

Bear in mind that as a TKL board, it lacks a dedicated number pad, which is a drag if you do a lot of number crunching. However, the benefit is a more compact footprint than a full-size plank. It also lacks a backlight.

What it does have, however, are clicky blue switches (my personal preference), full N-key rollover with anti-ghosting (you'll never be able to type faster than this keyboard can register your keystrokes), and water resistance.

As for the keycaps, they are double-shot molded ABS. They'll probably develop a shine over time, but hey, this is about as cheap as it gets for a mechanical keyboard.

Also be sure to check out our roundup of the best gaming keyboards for other options.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments