This War of Mine DLC helps War Child charity

This War of Mine

Harrowing conflict survive-'em-up This War of Mine has released a tiny new DLC pack. The snappily titled War Child Charity DLC adds new street art to the walls and buildings of the game. It's a small thing, but (as its name suggests) the add-on has been designed to help the War Child charity.

100% of the proceeds from the DLC's sales will go to War Child. The pack costs either £0.79/$1, £7/$10 or £15/$20. Whatever price point you pick, you'll get the same contents—the amount reflects only how much you're willing to donate.

Artists involved include M-City, Gabriel "Specter" Reese, SeaCreative, Emir Cerimovic, Fauxreel and Mateusz Waluś. On the one hand, it's hardly a game changing addition. On the other, it's for a good cause—and will likely enhance the atmosphere of a game our reviewer described as one of the most thematically interesting of last year.

