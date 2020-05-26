This Razer mouse pad is so big I used it as a green screen for my dog

Earlier today, we reported on Razer's new line of 'high thread-count' gaming mouse pads. They come in a variety of sizes ranging from modest to desk-sized. They're perfectly good mouse pads, but I've found an even better use for them.

I'm no stranger to ridiculously large mouse pads (and how to clean them). I think they're fantastic, and the idea of covering my entire workspace with a mouse-friendly surface is my dream gaming setup, because I do comically large mouse sweeps when I play shooters.

But the Razer Gigantus V2 3XL is actually larger than my desk. It hangs over the sides like a sad gamer table cloth. It's just a bit too big for my setup, so at first I couldn't find much use for it outside of a substitute yoga mat or a stylish vampire-inspired half-cape (admittedly, rubber isn't ideal cape material). It wasn't until I was rolling the Gigantus up to put it away forever that I noticed its true potential. The bright green rubber backing makes a perfect green screen.

More importantly, a green screen for my dog.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 The set: Razer Gigantus V2 XXL draped over my chair. (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 Sonny 'YOLO' Jimenez (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 Sonny co-hosting the Pax East Livestream with James (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 The Good Boy (Image credit: Future)

Razer went with a minimalist design for the top of the mouse pad with tasteful green accents. Flip it over, and it's an entirely different story—a 47.28 x 21.67 inch lime green canvas. I draped my new green screen over my chair and enlisted reluctant model Sonny, aka _SonnyDays, to help out with the photoshoot.

Once I had my webcam shot set up, I was able to easily key out the green screen using OBS. It's listed under webcam properties and the Chroma Key filter.

After that, Photoshop users can easily use the magic wand and lasso tools to drop your model into whatever scene you'd like. Toss a Gigantus pad on a chair and after a little editing magic, you too can have your dog (and I guess cat) star in their own livestream or meme.

I even took the liberty of improving The PC Gamer PAX East stream by replacing myself with a more charismatic host.