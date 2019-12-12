This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 graphics card is $700 off for a limited time

Amazon is offering several steep discounts on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories for today only, and Razer's Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop is included on that list. Known for its sleek design, among other features, Razer's laptops aren't usually on the cheap side, but sometimes you can find a good deal or two. For today only, you can get this laptop for $1,799.99, $700 off the usual price—and at the cheapest this laptop has ever been on Amazon. It was $200 more during Cyber Monday.



Along with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card—which can handle most of today's games on high-settings—this gaming laptop includes a 6-core/12-thread Intel i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The graphics card isn't of the Max-Q variety, so you're not losing any performance power, and while the the SSD may be on the small side, you can easily upgrade the SSD at any point in time—RAM too, if 16GB isn't cutting it.

$1,799.99 is still a chunk of change, but most other laptops with similar specs are heavier and bulkier, and the Blade 17 Pro also comes with a Thunderbolt 3 connection, SD card reader, and killer audio. It's also fully compatible for the current Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard.