This Radeon RX 570 is only $150 right now

AMD graphics cards are usually great options for budget builds. The 4GB RX 570 is on our list of best GPUs, but the card has been priced above MSRP for months. Now you can get an RX 570 for just $149.99 on Newegg—that's $50-70 less than what other 4GB models are going for.

The Gigabyte card on sale has 4GB of GDDR5 memory, with a core clock of 1255 MHz in OC mode. For connectivity, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0, and three DisplayPort 1.4. The card uses Gigabyte's "Windforce 2X" cooling system, with copper composite heat pipes and a 90mm unique blade fan design.

You can buy the RX 570 from Newegg. The sale ends in three days (September 30), or whenever stock runs out.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.