This MSI RTX 2070 Super is $529 on Amazon, its lowest price ever

If you happen to be on the lookout for a new graphics card or want to upgrade to something a little flashier this year, this RTX 2070 Super is on sale at Amazon for $529. That's the cheapest we've seen it—while the listing states a $40 savings, the historic price points towards $25 as a more accurate figure.

With a 1800MHz boost clock speed, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and real-time ray tracing, the MSI RTX 2070 Super is a great option if you're looking to upgrade from the GTX 10-series series or can't quite justify the expense of an RTX 2080. It's powerful enough to handle some games at 4K, too, making this a good choice if you're thinking of pairing it up with a crisp 4K monitor.

The RTX 2070 Super's performance is only slightly less than the RTX 2080, so you'd be saving anywhere between $100-200 dollars for a minor dip in framerates. It does have higher base/boost clock speeds than the 2080, but the 2080 has 2944 CUDA cores compared to the 2070 Super's 2560 CUDA cores, so you are getting less processing power.

The Super editions of the RTX 20-series were released in 2019 and offer faster versions of their respective base editions. Coming in at number four on our list of the best graphics cards, we think it's worth the investment providing you have the CPU to support it.

If you want to see how the RTX 2070 Super ranks against other graphics cards currently available, you can take a look at our guide to GPU hierarchy.