This is how Persona 5 Strikers would look if everything was from Shutterstock

Want to upload Persona 5 Strikers' excellent opening cutscene to YouTube without those scary copyright laws lurking around the corner? Just recreate the entire thing using copyright-free images to the tune of an anarchic kazoo.

Veteran Persona fans might recognise this as the work of YouTuber FilthyRamenKing, who also did the copyright-free intros for Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, as well as giving the Persona 5 anime opening a much more realistic janky coat of paint.

Credit's due where credit's due, the copyright-free version is strikingly similar to Atlus's higher-budget endeavour. The whole gang's here, introduced in the glorious Comic Sans font—Ryuji gets a sweet Party City skeleton getup, Yusuke's painter aesthetic is 100% accurate and Morgana is now an adult man in a cat costume. Oh, and the mighty Arsène is now a parrot. It's a work of art that puts the Sayuri to shame.

It's all very tongue-in-cheek, but the impact of DMCA takedowns on platforms like YouTube and Twitch are rife and pretty well documented—hell, even Twitch censored their own stream of Metallica performing at Blizzcon with royalty-free music that wouldn't be amiss in a beauty guru's lipstick montage.

Persona 5 Strikers is out now, and it's the canonical sequel to a game we don't even have on PC yet. C'mon Atlus, you've got no excuse to leave us out of the Persona 5 goodness now.