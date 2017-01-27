This great gallery has more than 13,000 screenshots of CRPGs

Do you remember what Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura looks like? What about the original Fallout? For many classic PC games older than 10 or 20 or 30 years, finding decent screenshots online can be all but impossible. Sure, there will be a few, but you'll likely run into the same images over and over, or find a blurry mess of pixels half-obscured by a watermark.

While working on his CRPG book project , Felipe Pepe decided that wouldn't do at all. He started taking fresh .png screenshots of every CRPG he played for the past three years, and recently uploaded the results into a flickr album that now contains more than 13,000 images.

The crpgbook flickr is a treasure trove of screenshots from PC RPGs, often dozens per game showing off combat and dialogue and menus. How many official screenshots are out there of Ultima 4's menus? I'm going with: not very many.

There are close to 400 games in the archive so far, including newer games like The Banner Saga and ancient RPGs like Tunnels of Doom from 1982. There are also screens from a few non-RPGs, like Warcraft Adventures and X-COM: UFO Defense.