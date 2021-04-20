This gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is on sale for $900

It's still incredibly difficult to find (or build) a desktop gaming PC thanks to the current GPU shortages, but gaming laptops are still available at acceptable prices. Acer has now discounted one of its RTX 2060 laptops to just $899.99, making it one of the cheapest laptops with that graphics card that we've seen in recent months.

The Acer Nitro 5 model on sale has an Intel Core i5-9400H quad-core processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. There's no mention of the lower-power Max-Q graphics card specification on the product page or Acer's own specs sheet, so in theory this is an RTX 2060 running at full power.

There have been some cheaper laptops with the RTX 2060 graphics card over the past few months, like an $800 Gateway model, but this one from Acer has a few other features going for it. There's a full 16GB of memory, while most laptops in this price range (annoyingly) only have 8GB. The 512GB SSD and high refresh rate screen are also great to have.

The main catch here is that the Core i5 processor in this laptop is an older chip, while many other gaming laptops now ship with newer 10th-gen Intel processors. However, you're not losing out on much performance with the slightly-older CPU, especially given the plentiful amount of RAM and fast graphics card.