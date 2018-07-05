This Final Fantasy XV mod lets you play as the Power Rangers

Final Fantasy XV boasts one of the most memorable casts in not only a Final Fantasy game, but any video game. Ignis, Gladiolus, Prompto and Noctis are all lovable, but are they as lovable as the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers?

Actually, yes. Much more so, to be honest. But what I'm getting at is this: you can now play Final Fantasy XV as the bloody Power Rangers, thanks to this incredible package of mods by modder Jazneo.

In addition to all four Power Rangers (you know, the blue one, the red one, the black one and the green one), each of their weapons are available, so you can cruise around Eos taking out foes with a power lance, a power sword, power daggers and more. Notice how all their weapons have "power" added to the beginning? Nice touch.

Cheers DSO Gaming.