This early Dark Souls: Remastered cut content is creepy as hell

Photo credit: Lance McDonald.

Dark Souls detective Lance McDonald is an indie developer turned hobbyist game engineer. He's spent the last few months uncovering cut content from Hidetaka Miyazaki's twisted action RPG series—which has led us to believe Oceiros' baby wasn't always invisible, and that Pontiff Sulyvahn may have once been Dark Souls 3's final boss.

Dark Souls: Remastered appears to have launched on Steam a day early, and McDonald has in turn entered Lordran.

As revealed on his Twitter feed, the Soulsborne sleuth discovered 17 unused maps files which contain a host of pre-release assets. They're in the earliest of states, but it's nevertheless cool to catch a glimpse behind From Software's curtain.

Dark Souls REMASTERED contains 17 unused maps files. Guess we can try loading them! pic.twitter.com/pKMckQxuWUMay 24, 2018

Dark Souls REMASTERED cut developer testing map loaded, alright baby here we go! pic.twitter.com/aacFok5wDSMay 24, 2018

Big and dark. Unfortunately the texture pack for this map is missing pic.twitter.com/G1I6uW84R7May 24, 2018

me me big boy pic.twitter.com/QIrdwK9KFgMay 24, 2018

He protec, he attack, but also, he stuck like that pic.twitter.com/j2klt7rMEiMay 24, 2018

This whole map is just HEAPS of blacksmiths and birds at different sizes pic.twitter.com/0aLAhcx7xXMay 24, 2018

What the heck is this? It's alive and moving pic.twitter.com/JvKGuUWI3qMay 24, 2018

Read our interview with Lance McDonald, where he discusses the process of uncovering the above, here. Check out McDonald's Twitter feed for more discoveries.