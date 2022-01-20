This Cyberpunk 2077 mod turns it into a survival game

Audio player loading…

Live in Night City is a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod from FonWasH that adds a whole bunch of survival mechanics to CDPR's neon-drenched RPG. One of the slight oddities of Night City, although I suppose you could say this about tonnes of games, is there's food and drink all over the place, but it doesn't really do much: But now you choombas will find those microchipped stomachs grumbling.

The mod allows you to manage your character's hunger, thirst and fatigue, with appropriate penalties if you're not paying attention. The vanilla state of the mod won't kill you outright for completely neglecting these features, but basically make V a bit useless. Fairly obviously, you eat and drink to regenerate V's thirst and hunger, while fatigue is relieved by having a nap in his apartment (or on the sofa).

The mod comes with its own UI elements that alert you about your character's various stats, and its own settings menu. The mod's launched with support for English, French and German, with more to come down the road. The mod's creator says that they're working on a new HUD, Dirtiness management(!), a more complex metabolism and then the option to allow players to choose to die from their nutrient deficiencies. Which does sound very Cyberpunk to be fair. There are also certain behaviours that don't currently link in to the survival mechanics, most notably the effect of sprinting, for which a fix is imminent.

Cyberpunk 2077's had a rocky old time of it but, on PC at least, the modders are doing god's own work. Notably, Night City received a metro in December, while in one of those 'am I dreaming' moments someone asked Keanu what he thought about people modding the game to have sex with him: "It's always nice when it's nice."