Cyberpunk 2077 gets a metro thanks to modders

If you were ever frustrated that Night City's NCART system didn't work, well, Cyberpunk 2077 modders have got you covered. The sprawling metropolis now has a working metro system, thanks to modders, with 19 stations and a full integration into the game's UI and controls. It's a nice, slick bit of modding for those who really want an immersive game they can freely explore, and those who detest fast travel systems.

While riding the metro you can switch between first and third-person views, which is superb for getting a look at the city and how it moves around without you there. To use it, you just go to any of the existing Metro fast travel points on the map, then interact with the gates to enter the station. From there it's really just a metro station: The signs say where the next car goes and you interact with the train to jump on. You can listen to the radio, and you can use the mouse wheel to switch seats. Very chill.

Plus, I imagine that it's probably compatible with other city-altering mods you've got running: an elevated monorail runs well into the sky and won't get in the way of too much, I hope.

You can find the Cyberpunk 2077 Metro System mod on Nexusmods. Thanks, modder keanuWheeze, for making it.