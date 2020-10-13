This city builder takes place on the back of a huge, wandering creature

"Does anyone remember where we parked the city?" is probably not a common question. Cities, typically, don't move around and you'll generally find them right where you left them.

But in city-building sim The Wandering Village, the city you're building is on the back of a massive creature that slowly walks through the world. Through day and night, and through various climates and landscapes, you're in charge of this city on the go, if not the creature that's carrying it around.

And it's not just for the novelty of having a city that can stroll around the planet. In The Wandering Village, growing a community on the back of this towering dinosaur-like creature is done out of necessity.

"In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call Onbu," says developer Stray Fawn.

In addition to building your village on this massive, lumbering, yet gentle beast, you'll be able to farm crops, construct buildings, encounter and survive different events, and send expeditions to leave the creature's back and gather resources in the various biomes your host is wandering through.

You'll also have to take care of the creature your town is resting upon. If you can keep it healthy and happy it might work with you and grant your requests as it stalks across the planet's surface.

The Wandering Village has just arrived on Kickstarter and as of now it's already more than halfway to its goal. There's also a Steam page, and a planned Early Access release set for next year.