This 5TB external HDD for $100 will store more games than you'll ever play

Anyone looking for a reasonable cheap storage solution might want to check out Amazon's one-day deal on a WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for only $100. While not as fast as its SSD counterparts, 5TB is a LOT of space for games, movies, and whatever startling family secrets you don't trust to upload to the cloud.

The WD Black P10 Game Drive is a 5TB external hard drive compatible with current and older Xbox and Playstations consoles. It connects via USB 3.0 and offers speeds up to 140MB/s. It is also small enough to fit your back pocket built to take a decent drop or two.

I know what you're going to say, "A hard drive, in 2022, really?" Hear me out! I know that SSDs are pretty much in a league of their own when it comes to speed and performance vs an HDD. But if you're only concerned about archival purposes, higher capacity external SSDs (basically anything over 2TB) are wildly expensive for the task.

Don't believe me? The 4TB SSD version of the WD Black Game Drive is selling for about $568, and that's with an almost $200 discount.



Again this isn't an SSD, so the speeds will be nowhere near what you're used to. It's best to use this external hard drive for backing up or long-term storage purposes. I have an 8TB HDD external squirreled away somewhere loaded with tons of retro games and way too much anime.



If reliability is a concern, these HDDs come with a three-year limited warranty that should address any issues that come associated with these spinning disc drives.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive 5TB |HDD | $150 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

Where P10 HDD lacks in speed it makes up for plenty in storage capacity. For $100, you can probably store your entire games library and then some on a drive small enough to fit your pocket.

If you're still resolutely anti-HDD but on the hunt for a decent large capacity external SSD, I've been using the Samsung T7 2TB for video projects now and love it. Oh, and it comes in red.