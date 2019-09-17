This 4K 144Hz HDR monitor with G-Sync is down to $1,499, its lowest price ever

(Image credit: Asus)

If you've been saving up for a gaming monitor, this deal might be to your interest. The ultra-premium Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ has dropped to $1,499.99 on Amazon, its lowest recorded price yet. That's still very expensive, but it has every single bell and whistle you could imagine in a monitor.

This display has a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel, capable of running at up to 144Hz with Nvidia G-Sync. It's certified for HDR 1000 compatibility, and the screen covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. There's also customizable RGB lighting, because no gaming product would be complete without shiny lights.