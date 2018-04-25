This 4GB RX 580 is just $250 right now (Update: out of stock)

Update: Sorry folks, Office Depot's site is out of stock.

Original story: Thanks to the crypto boom, AMD's graphics cards have mostly been priced out of competition against their Nvidia counterparts. Paying $100-200 more for roughly the same performance is a tough sell, but prices seem to be starting to equalize a bit. If you've still been holding out for an affordable AMD card, here's a great chance.

The ASUS RX 580 with 4GB of GDDR5 memory is currently $250 at Office Depot, a $100 savings over the current Newegg and Amazon prices. That's in the sweet spot between the $190 4GB GTX 1050 Ti and the $330 6GB GTX 1060.

This card has a base clock of 1.36 GHz, and can boost to 1.38 GHz. For connectivity, you get one DVI-D, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two DisplayPort connectors. You can buy it from Office Depot while supplies last.

