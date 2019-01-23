This 32-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor with FreeSync support is on sale for $290

We consider Asus's ROG Swift MG279Q as the best gaming monitor with FreeSync, but if were looking to buy a display right now, we would give strong consideration to a dark horse option from Monoprice.

Monoprice is selling a 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) monitor for $290 today, down from its regular $399.99 price. It's bigger than the MG279Q and sports a VA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, and has a "frameless" bezel.

While normally we would be hesitant of an off-brand, we're familiar with Monoprice as a retailer, especially when it comes to shopping for cables. We're also encouraged by a review our friends at TomsHardware posted on this very model.

"For $400 it’s hard to think of another large gaming monitor that offers as much as the Monoprice 33822. It’s far cheaper than an ultra-wide and offers very immersive gameplay. With FreeSync, 144Hz, and a VA panel, it should be on value-conscious gamers' short lists," TomsHardware wrote.

There's also a version of this monitor with a curved panel that is on sale for the same price.

