Third Star Wars: Jedi game confirmed by Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan

During a recent panel at Ocala Comic Con in Florida, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis in the Star Wars: Jedi videogames, confirmed that a third one is in the works. At the end of the panel, near the 43-minute mark in a fan-recorded video, Monaghan said, "We're working on the third, we're in the process of doing that right now. So that's a big undertaking and it's been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we'll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again."

This was recorded on September 16, just days after it was reported Stig Asmussen, who directed the Jedi games, was leaving Respawn Entertainment. Asmussen previously said he envisioned the Jedi games as a series from the start, telling IGN, "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy." There is a certain precedent in the market for Star Wars trilogies, but though EA confirmed his departure it has yet to announce his replacement, saying only that, "Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team".

Another interesting thing brought up in the panel came up when Monaghan and fellow guest Tina Ivlev, who plays Nightsister Merrin, were asked about the weirdest thing they had to do in performance capture.

"You can't kiss, because you have cameras that are getting facial capture," Monaghan said. "It's not just for kissing, it's anything that would cover your face. So eating for example, or drinking. If you're drinking from a cup, you have to put it next to your head," he said, while he and Ivlev both mimed the act. "Or down here and they'll move your hand in front of your face after the fact. So you have to imagine the process, and it's so weird. Same with kissing somebody. The only thing more vulnerable than having to do a weird romantic kissing scene with a bunch of people watching you is having to pretend to kiss a ghost."

"It's super weird," Ivlev added. "You're kissing next to each other's face, so you're making out with the air and you're like, 'Please don't look at me, this is awkward'."

"I hadn't done that since I was 11 years old," Monaghan concluded.