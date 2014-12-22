Thimbleweed Park Kickstarted to the tune of $626,000

The Thimbleweed Park Kickstarter hit its $375,000 goal just a week after it launched, but the final tally is much higher than that: Just north of $626,000, meaning that all stretch goals, including full voice acting and mobile versions, have been met.

Thimbleweed Park is a brand-new, old-fashioned videogame in the style of the great LucasArts adventures of the 80s and 90s. It's being developed by Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick, two of the main guys responsible for those games, who have billed it as a "true spiritual successor" to Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island.

"The support for Thimbleweed Park has been completely and totally overwhelming," they wrote in the most recent Kickstarter update. "Would people want big pixel graphics? Would people want a true classic point & click adventure game? Do people want verbs? Do people want challenging puzzles? Will threatening to microwave a pretend hamster work? We had so many questions, but I think they all got answered."

With the Kickstarter done, a proper development blog will get underway on January 2 at thimbleweedpark.com, which for the moment is just a placeholder with a couple of images and a link enabling pre-purchases of the game.