The creators of recent AI phenomenon, ChatGPT, have co-authored a research paper looking into the impact of large language models (LLMs) on the labour market. It highlights the expected impact of these generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) models on different, specific occupations, and even gives a list of the jobs it has zero impact on.

So, if you're lucky, talented, or dedicated enough to be a professional athlete your job's safe. Until they give the AI legs as well as language. What? You mean they've already got legs? Holy shit, we're all toast.

In all there are 34 different occupations that are listed as having no exposure—that's the paper's metric for the impact of LLMs—but it also states that 80% of the US workforce will see some impact on their roles.

The paper, titled "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models (opens in new tab)" (graph-filled PDF warning) is co-authored by OpenAI, OpenResearch, and the University of Pennsylvania. So, if we're honest we're going to have to take its findings with a modicum of salt given how much skin the authors have in the LLM game.

But if you want to be confident of resisting the AI revolution then you're going to want to be retraining for one of these occupations:

Agricultural Equipment Operators

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists

Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

Cooks, Short Order

Cutters and Trimmers, Hand

Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas

Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers

Dishwashers

Dredge Operators

Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

Excavating and Loading Machine and Dragline Operators, Surface Mining

Floor Layers, Except Carpet, Wood, and Hard Tiles

Foundry Mold and Coremakers

Helpers–Brickmasons, Blockmasons, Stonemasons, and Tile and Marble Setters

Helpers–Carpenters

Helpers–Painters, Paperhangers, Plasterers, and Stucco Masons

Helpers–Pipelayers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters

Helpers–Roofers

Meat, Poultry, and Fish Cutters and Trimmers

Motorcycle Mechanics

Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators

Pile Driver Operators

Pourers and Casters, Metal

Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators

Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons

Roof Bolters, Mining

Roustabouts, Oil and Gas

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

Stonemasons

Tapers

Tire Repairers and Changers

Wellhead Pumpers

They're all pretty self explanatory, and mostly based on skilled manual labour. Though I'm a little concerned about just how much effort was put into this research as it mentions the occupation of 'dishwashers' is going to be fine. I mean, if we're honest, AI hasn't got a lot to do with replacing human dishwashers, those mechanical dishwashers are doing pretty well at that right now.

But if you don't want to be royally screwed by future LLMs then you will need to make sure to shy away from such occupations as… checks notes… journalism. Ah.

In all, the paper suggests that 19% of jobs will see at least 50% of the work they do exposed by ChatGPT and its analogues. But that doesn't necessarily mean replacing the work they do, but potentially augmenting or assisting it.

In fact, OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has gone on record speaking about using AI models as tools rather than something that can entirely replace a human counterpart.

"It waits for someone to give it an input," Altman says in an interview with ABC (opens in new tab). "This is a tool that is very much in human control."

(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Should I be worried about my job as a technology journalist?

This is a view shared by Google, as I asked Bard—it's own ChatGPT rival—should I be worried about my job as a technology journalist?

On the whole it's response was very positive, speaking about the demand for tech journalists increasing as more people rely on technology to stay informed and connected. Then it gave me a little advice about developing sources, and being concise, and not rambling as I'm wont to do.

"Cools, thanks," I say. "What about the impact of LLMs like you?"

"LLMs like me can have a significant impact on technology journalism. For example, I can be used to generate large amounts of content, such as news articles, blog posts, and product reviews. This can free up journalists to focus on more in-depth reporting and analysis.

Additionally, LLMs can be used to translate content into different languages, which can help to reach a wider audience. And, I can be used to generate personalized content, such as news articles that are tailored to a reader's interests.

Overall, LLMs like me can be a valuable tool for technology journalists. However, it is important to note that I am not a replacement for human journalists. I can only do what I am trained to do, and I cannot replace the human touch that is essential to good journalism."

Which is nice to hear. Though my main concern with LLMs has been about how confidently they can lie, or deliver incorrect information. Even about something seemingly so simple as the number of characters in a sentence. So yeah, I'm still not sure if I ought to be taking career advice off either Bard or ChatGPT just yet.

The chances of my becoming a professional athlete have long since passed, so I guess I'll retrain as a mechanic. I don't think I've got the stomach to work in an abattoir.