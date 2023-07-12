These 2TB SSD Prime Day deals are a whole lot of storage for a lil chunk of change

WD Black SN850X | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,600MB/s write | $199.99 $89.99 at Newegg

Our favorite SSD for gaming but in a 2TB package. There's a premium to pay for the speed the SN850X offers, but it's worth it if you are chasing performance.



Price check: Western Digital $143 | Amazon $143

I recently bought a 1TB SSD for the first time the other day. After stubbornly treading water for far too long and getting rid of games to stay afloat, the fear of ever bloating installation sizes and updates finally got to me, and I cracked and splurged for lots of extra space. If I'd known that Prime Day was going to have so many cheap 2TB SSDs on offer, I would've been a little more patient.

You can currently get our favorite SSD—the WD Black SN850X—for the low price of $60. If you're willing to spend a little extra, you can grab the 2TB version instead for $90, which is a serious upgrade. As Dave, our hardware lead says: a decent SSD is "an essential PC gaming upgrade" and it'll only become ever more vital with big upcoming games like Starfield requiring one for you to play.

With excellent all around performance and speed, the SN850X is a great place to start if you don't already have an SSD.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Crucial P3 Plus is also on offer for $75. It might not be quite as fast as the above, but storage is still storage, and it'll give you that 2TB while not requiring you to shell out quite as much. One of disadvantages that we highlighted in our review of the Crucial P3 Plus last year was that its price wasn't quite good enough despite its capacity, so grabbing one while it's cheap is a smart move.

Crucial P3 Plus| 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 4,200MB/s write | $124.99 $75.99 at Best Buy (save $49)

This Crucial P3 Plus (see our review) has gotten cheaper over the course of the sale, and you probably won't notice a difference between it and the slightly more expensive 2GB WD Black SN770. Price check: Amazon $105

For high-end SSDs on the cheap, there are also some great options. Though it'll set you back a little extra, you can get the 2TB Nextorage Japan for $112. With 7,300MB read and 6,900MB write, this is one of the fastest SSDs in this price range. If you want a long term investment in performance, you likely won't regret spending that extra $20 or so that it costs above the SN850X.

Either way, there are lots of great 2TB SSD deals on offer this Prime Day, so it's definitely worth grabbing one if you plan to upgrade, and don't want to be surprised when you try to play Starfield later this year. It's too late for me, though. I'll just go weep in the corner about that 1TB SSD I paid regular price for.

Prime Day SSD deals worth looking at

Nextorage Japan | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6900MB/s write | $249.99 $111.83 at Newegg (save $138)

This is a high-end PCIe 4.0 drive for a little over the price of much more mainstream drives. The read/write speeds here are rather phenomenal: the Nextorage can reach the upper echelons of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth at 7,300MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write. If you can spare the cash, I'd make the leap to the Nextorage.



Price check: Amazon $111.83