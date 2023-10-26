Thermaltake steps into the monitor market with a pair of gaming focused monitors

Every gamer needs a screen, and it seems like every component and peripheral manufacturer feels the need to make them. Thermaltake is the latest manufacturer to throw its lot into the crowded monitor market. The company has formally announced two gaming displays and the specs aren't bad when compared to competing offerings.

The TGM-I27FQ is a 27-inch affair with a QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz fast IPS panel. It comes with DCI-P3 95% color gamut and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The GTG response time is 1ms and it supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Its input support looks good, made up of dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DP 1.4 port. The video ports are joined by two Type-A USB ports and a Type-C port with 15W power delivery support. There's a USB-B output and an audio port. It features a 75 x75mm VESA mount, KVM support and a height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustable stand.

The larger 32-inch TGM-V32CQ comes with a 1000R curvature and the same 1440p resolution as its smaller sibling. It's a VA panel with a 170Hz refresh rate and 90% DCI-P3 coverage. The brightness of 400 nits is carried over, as is G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, but the GTG response time rises to 4ms.

The TGM-V32CQ comes with dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DP 1.4 port, though it doesn't have any USB ports. It has a single audio port, 75 x 75mm VESA mount support, and a height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustable stand. Both options have some RGB backlighting too.

Both models aren't going to upend the gaming monitor market, but more competition is always welcome. Thermaltake has delved into the pre-built PC market, so it makes sense for the company to provide its own monitors. Apart from the CPU, GPU and motherboard, you can now buy an almost entirely Thermaltake branded system.

The 27-inch TGM-I27FQ is available for $340, while the TGM-V32CQ is a little cheaper at $310.