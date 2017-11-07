There's already a bonkers Faction Rally token farming exploit in Destiny 2

With the weekly reset, Destiny 2's first Faction Rally has kicked off on PC. You can find the full explainer here, but the basic gist is this: choose a faction, earn tokens, and turn them in for faction specific gear. At the end of the event, the faction with the most tokens earned will grant all of its loyal players access to a special weapon at a discount price.

Previously, players could run the same Lost Sector over and over, destroying supplies for fast token drops. But this time around, Bungie removed the supply drop reward, rendering Lost Sector runs moot.

Conveniently, YouTuber xHOUNDISHx just found an even faster method for earning tokens. For those who can't watch or listen, here's how you can get all the tokens you'll need within an hour.

Head to the Winding Cover area in the EDZ Head to the Lost Sector north of the fast travel point, a hole in the ground Clean it out, defeat the boss, and open the chest Head out the door directly above the chest Walk up the tunnel until you see the "Winding Cove" location title Head back, and open the chest again Repeat

Head to the Lost Sector next to the cursor.

So if you're desperate to squash the ugly space goths of Dead Orbit like I am, don your Future War Cult shaders and get to farming.

(Tim says go for New Monarchy, but look deep into your hearts. You know what to do. It's FWC.)