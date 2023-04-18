The world's most disgusting grenade is now available in Overwatch 2

Somehow Blizzard got away with adding the most disgusting grenade in videogames to Overwatch 2.

The hero shooter's latest season has a space opera-themed battle pass (opens in new tab), including the Intergalactic Smuggler skin for Ashe. Initially, I thought it was a cute skin. Blizzard gave the ornery cowgirl red hair, wrapped her outfit in tentacled alien creatures, and made her robot butler, B.O.B., a big alien himself. It's a little Firefly-esque with her puffy brown vest, but it works.

Or I thought it did until Reddit user pogstream (opens in new tab) ruined the Intergalactic Smuggler skin for everyone.

Overwatch 2 lets you zoom in on a hero's gear and rotate it around. For Ashe, you can zoom in on her rifle, coach gun, B.O.B., and her dynamite. Everything is pretty standard for a skin like this: her guns go from western to sci-fi. But, as pogstream points out, her dynamite becomes an abomination.

At first glance, it looks like her regular pack of dynamite with three tentacles wrapped around it lengthwise and a fuse protruding out of the top. If I could stop here, I would, but it gets much, much worse.

The dynamite is moist. When you wiggle it around with your mouse, it squelches and smacks like stirring a big pot of macaroni and cheese. The wet noises are so intense that you can barely hear the lit fuse. Ashe is now a hard counter to players with misophonia.

The skin is pretty deep on season 4's battle pass, so I don't have it quite yet, but its moistness is difficult to hear in an actual game, according to this video (opens in new tab), which means whoever did this was probably just waiting for someone to find it in the menus. It doesn't make a unique sound effect when it explodes and I don't know if I'm disappointed or relieved about that.

If you're into this, the Intergalactic Smuggler skin is on tier 50 (of 80) on Overwatch 2's season 4 paid battle pass track. If you're normal, let me suggest you keep Ashe's beach skin on. That skin's dynamite is a pack of water balloons (opens in new tab) and nothing about it is an assault on your ears. You're welcome.