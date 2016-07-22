The Witcher 3 first-person mod gives gamers a Geralt's-eye view of the world

If you've ever wanted to explore the environments of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from the first-person perspective, this mod might be just the thing. Created by Nexus Mods user Skacikpl, it gives players the ability to slide into the more immersive viewpoint while wandering the world, and going by the latest gameplay trailer, it looks like it works really well.

Work on the mod actually began in March, when the creator said the possibility of a public release was dependent largely on whether he could fix some persistent technical issues, which “at this point seems unlikely." But he stuck with it, and earlier this month decided it was time to let other people give it a try.

As you can see from the video, it's still not perfect, but it's getting there. FOV is adjustable, but Skacikpl cautioned that it's designed to work with mouse and keyboard only, and does not properly support controllers. It's also meant strictly as a tool for exploring, and the game will automatically pull back to the third-person view for combat.

“Current controls and implementation do not make fighting as enjoyable or reliable as one would wish,” Skacikpl wrote. “Maybe if i had more insight into how some of the subsystems in the game worked (and a lot of more free time) I'd be able to override some of it for a more suitable solution, but for now i believe that having a decent exploration FPP experience is enough.”

The Witcher 3 first-person mod is available for direct download here.

