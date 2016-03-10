The Witcher 3 and Her Story lead PC BAFTA nominations

The DICE Awards have rumbled through, giving the cultural arbiters of America a chance to tell you what was good and what wasn't (Fallout 4 was good, for the record). Now it's the turn of the Brits, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Her Story leading the PC nominees at the BAFTA Games Awards.

They're up for seven awards each. The Witcher is gunning for Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement. Game Design, Performer (for Doug Cockle's Geralt, although for my money James Clyde's Bloody Baron deserves a look-in), Persistent Game and Story. Her Story is looking at British Game, Debut Game, Game Design, Game Innovation, Mobile and Handheld (okay, not PC, but bear with me), Original Property and Story.

Also in contention are stalwarts like Rocket League, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes and PC Gamer's very own Game of the Year and Twitter-provoker 2015, Metal Gear Solid 5. The full list is colossal, so feel free to peruse it at your leisure. Everybody's Gone to the Rapture has the overall top spot at 10 nominations, but as that 's not technically a PC game yet, enough said.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 7.