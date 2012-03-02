The week in eSports

We're still waiting on the MLG StarCraft 2 Winter Arena videos go become available for free (that happens on Monday), but in the meantime you can check out the highlights from the Leenock - NaNiwa matchup I mentioned earlier this week. There was some stuff I had forgotten, particularly NaNiwa's maneuvering to open a line of attack on one of Leenock's expansions. It's worth watching.

On a related note, the MLG's Sundance DiGiovanni will be in Boston tomorrow to talk about the future of eSports with Evil Geniuses CEO Alex Garfield, noted caster Sean "Day[9]" Plott, and Blizzard President Mike Morhaime. MIT will stream the discussion here ($21 fee for the conference streams), at 1 P.M. Eastern time.

On Twitter , Evan has been hollering about some great Tribes: Ascend this week. Yesterday and Wednesday night, the NASL broadcasted matches between top European and American teams. Dig them up from NASL's YouTube channel ; Wednesday's matches are there, Thursday's games should be posted soon. If you have to watch just one, check out game two between ZfZ and Tao of Tribe below.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm1YR4lXCmQ

You might also consider watching the final round of The Defense, a DotA 2 tournament sponsored by own3D.tv and Razer. The stream goes live at 12 P.M. Eastern tomorrow. You can watch caster Tobi-Wan's stream here .

Finally, the Intel Extreme Masters World Championship starts Tuesday of next week , and feature championship competition in League of Legends, StarCraft 2, and Counter-Strike 1.6.

If there are other events I've missed that are worth paying attention to, feel free to bring them up in the comments. Also, is there anything in the IEM finals that you're particularly excited to see?

Update: I was just reminded that the ESEA LAN Finals, encompassing, TF2, Counter-Strike 1.6, and Counter-Strike: Source are happening right now and through this weekend. You can find the broadcast schedule here .