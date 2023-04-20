The voice of Claptrap becomes the voice of Pisstrap in Postal 2's surprisingly big 20th Anniversary Update

Postal 2 is a notoriously bad videogame. Some people liked it when it launched back in 2003: PC Gamer, according to a Metacritic (opens in new tab) roundup, scored it 79%, calling it "a nonstop tour de force of insulting insanity." Computer Gaming World, on the other hand, handily summed up the more common consensus, rating it a flat 0 and declaring that "until someone boxes up syphilis and tries to sell it at retail, Postal 2 is the worst product ever foisted upon consumers."

The situation is somehow clearer yet more confusing on Steam (opens in new tab), where Postal 2 has amassed an "overwhelmingly positive" rating across more than 71,000 user reviews. Irony is obviously a factor in that, with user reviews like "better than Cyberpunk" and "you can piss on people," which is doable when a game is regularly available for $1 (and sometimes free), as is the case here. Still, that's a lot of people who own Postal 2, and according to Steam Charts (opens in new tab) it's put up better player numbers over the past 12 months than Marvel's Avengers (opens in new tab).

That may in part be why, 20 years after Postal 2 first came out, developer Running With Scissors has released a new update creatively entitled the 20th Anniversary Update. And it's not just a handful of minor fixes and tweaks: This is a significant reworking of the game that incorporates the fan-made xPatch (opens in new tab), improves Steam Deck compatibility (for the record, Postal 2 is rated as "playable" on Steam Deck), adds the Paradise Lost expansion as a new game mode, "Ludicrous" difficulty, and something called the Cat Launcher "as a cheat-only weapon."

Perhaps the most Postal-esque addition to the update is the addition of David Eddings, the original voice of Claptrap in the Borderlands games, as the voice of Pisstrap. Pisstrap, in fine Postal fashion, is very obviously a Claptrap knockoff with a urinal as a body—in fact, Pisstrap robots were originally designed as mobile urinals but eventually rebelled against their creators because collecting piss is not a great job. According to the Postal wiki (opens in new tab), Eddings—who also appeared in 2019's Postal 4: No Regerts—was intended to voice the robots when the Paradise Lost expansion came out in 2015, but wasn't able to because of "unknown circumstances." His less-than-amicable split (opens in new tab) with Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford in 2019 may have helped clear the way for this new role.

Pisstrap robots (Image credit: Running With Scissors)

(opens in new tab)

"We've also made some significant changes to the game, such as restoring the original number of particles for blood effects, improving Muzzle Flash Effects, and adding new weapon options like Cat Silencers now being usable on more weapons, and dual-wielding Sawn-Off Shotguns," Running With Scissors said. "During the apocalypse, bystanders will now use more weapons too, making for a more thrilling and chaotic experience!"

For those who prefer the unsullied purity of the original Postal 2 experience, a "classic mode" option will make the game playable "closer to how it was at launch," minus the "modern updates" but with quality-of-life improvements like widescreen support still in place. For those who like to get really granular with their Postal experiences, it's also possible to make individual original-or-updated selections.

Postal 2's 20th Anniversary Update is live now. If you can't see the patch notes on Steam because you happen to live in a country where the game is still banned (which is apparently a problem (opens in new tab)), you can check them out in full below:

Additions:

fully compatible with Steam Deck!

'Two Weeks In Paradise' game mode! (Paradise Lost)

Classic Mode! (+ 'Options' Menu)

Reworked New Game menu with brand new Day Selection and Skip Intro options!

New difficulty!

“Ludicrous”

Added Quit to Desktop option!

David Eddings as the voice of Pisstrap in Paradise Lost! (The original voice of Claptrap from the Borderlands series)

Crackola (dual-wield power-up) and Weapons Vending Machines added to P2 levels!

The Flipping the Bird feature from PL is now available in P2! This can be performed with a new dedicated button or by pressing Fire with Empty Hands or Alt Fire with the Petition and other weapons that replace the hands

Added a few new cheats: ChugIt, ParadiseIsLost, SeekritWeaponzPls, DoubleTheGun, PeeAll, PukeAll, HereKittyKitty

Added unique behavior for Cat Silencers made out of experimental cats! (Apocalypse Weekend)

When you pick up a thrown Scythe or Sledgehammer, it will now auto-switch back to this weapon!

Added support for customizable Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu!

NPCs weapon variety option! (random chance of using Eternal Damnation guns)

Restored some unused POSTAL Dude voice lines!

Expanded Crosshair Customization!

Saves with * mark for cheating or Workshop Game are now displayed in yellow color to be more noticeable!

New effects for Catnip and food use!

Added Cat Launcher! (Super-fun cheat only weapon)

Changes/improvements:

Restored original amount of particles for blood effects

New weapon selector and inventory menu default design

Weapon Selector now selects the last used weapon in group if it's switched by the weapon group key

Improved Muzzle Flash Effects and viewmodel positions for all weapons

Cat Silencers can be now used on almost every gun in the game

Beta Shotgun now uses actual beta hands skins and sounds and has a brand new alternative fire

SMG and Machine Pistol now share the same ammo type

SWAT units are now equipped with Submachine Gun and Machine Pistol by default

The longer you hold burning Dynamite the shorter it will take to explode after throwing, additionally restored alternative attack

Axe has a new alternative charged attack

Restored unused Chainsaw alternative attack as well as clean and bloodied skins

Sawn-Off Shotgun has been reworked, it can now be dual-wielded, dismember zombies and explode heads from larger distances but uses 2 shells per shoot now

During the apocalypse, bystanders now use the new weapons too

Added a few new positions to the Stats Screen

Cat Silencers on gun are now also present in 3rd person view / mirrors

Restored unused Dynamite explosion sound

New textures for Revolver

Revolver deals a bit more damage and can explode heads on headshots

Grenade multiplies itself into 3 after throwing

Sniper Rifle deals both explosion and bullet damage

Grenade Launcher doesn't need to reload, cat-silenced can shoot off 9 cat-grenades

Fixed being unable to update Workshop Content via POSTed

Fixed OGG files from downloaded Workshop Content being incorrectly assigned as UMX and not being detected by the game

Added support for custom Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu

Added proper support for reloadable weapons

Added custom text and highlight color support for menus

Added support for more than one bolton attachment for clothes

Fixes