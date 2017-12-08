Popular

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter developer announces dark fantasy shooter Witchfire

No word on its release date or even if it'll be on PC, but the teaser is certainly a looker.

Witchfire, the next game coming from The Astronauts, the developer of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, is "a dark fantasy shooter". Wish I had a bit more to tell you—it's also coming from the creators of Painkiller and Bulletstorm, according to the teaser above which aired at The Game Awards—but beyond that we don't know much. We'll update you when we learn more (like when it's coming and indeed if it's  coming to PC). It sure looks pretty, though.

Christopher Livingston

