The Unstoppable Gorg takes tower defence into orbit

[VAMS id="7IZFoK03pw6B3"]

The trouble with the Unstoppable Gorg is that they CAN'T BE STOPPED. Unless you have a series of concentric rings upon which various gun batteries and flame towers can be mounted and then rotated to create an efficient killing field. Big guns are their only weakness.

It's tower defence, in space, with retro 60s sci-fi wrapping. The cutscenes that separate the missions have been cut with archive footage to create an endearing layer of naffness. You can get a flavour of that from the trailer above. The Unstoppable Gorg has just finished a closed beta period ahead of a full release early next year. Find out more on The Unstoppable Gorg site, and check out the new screenshots below, showing some of the huge, rotating death rings doing their thing.