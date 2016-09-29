The Tau Empire comes to Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, and they're not alone

The Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Tau Empire DLC is now live, and that means it's time to watch a new trailer featuring massive, over-designed warships blowing each other to pieces in the cold depths of space.

"The alien Tau Empire has rapidly expanded across the galaxy, aided by highly advanced technology and a total dedication to the Greater Good philosophy," developer Tindalos Interactive said in the launch announcement. "Their fleets excel at long range, with powerful weapons dealing massive amounts of damage from afar."

"For the greater good!" isn't the most girding battle cry I've ever heard, but the Tau clearly know how to throw a punch. It's a bit of a cheap move having a friend jump into the fight, but all's fair in love and spacewar, as they say. My crash-course in Warhammer 40K lore leads me to think that the Demiurg are a relatively minor player in intergalactic affairs, so it's interesting how the trailer makes it seem like they're the real bad boys on the block: The kind of guys you call when you're done screwing around.

The Tau Empire DLC is free for anyone who preodrered Battlefleet Gothic: Armada or purchased it within two months of release, which means prior to June 21. For everyone else, it sells for $7/£5 on Steam.