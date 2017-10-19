The Talos Principle gets existential in VR

Existential puzzle game The Talos Principle now has a VR edition, which you can slap on your face now. It contains the core game, rebuilt for VR, and also the four-part Road to Gehenna expansion.

In The Talos Principle, you solve puzzles with lasers and blocks amid ancient Greek and Egyptian ruins and medieval castles while an omnipresent creator chats in your ear. Chris Thurston had plenty of good things to say about the original in his review.

“The forgivingly low bar set by its initial puzzles belies the complexity of what follows, and the majority of chambers are flat-out excellent: a feat made more impressive by the sheer number of the things. You're looking at a running time of ten to fifteen hours to do absolutely everything, assuming that you don't smack up against the ceiling of your own acuity. The difficulty curve is expertly set. Once you've got your head around how a new tool works, many puzzles can be cracked with less than a minute's consideration.”

This new version has been build from the ground up for VR and comes with roomscale support, advanced VR controls, and different movement presets. So as well as being able to teleport in three different ways, the game supports full locomotion for those who don’t anticipate getting nauseous.

If you own the original, The Talos Principle VR is 25% off on Steam, and for everyone else, it’s £29.99/$39.99. It's available for both Oculus Rift and Vive.