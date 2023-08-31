The Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters have been delayed with no new release date given

Suikoden fans are a real patient bunch. Decades of silence around the well-beloved RPG was broken last year when remasters of Suikoden 1 and 2 were announced at Tokyo Games Show, due to release sometime this year. Well, they were supposed to. It's time to put that patience to use once more, because the wait is going to be a little longer than originally planned.

Konami has announced it needs a little more time to polish things up, with no updated release date in sight. "Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve," a tweet from the Suikoden account read.

"The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible."

It's a real shame, but responses to the tweet seem rather level-headed with fans encouraging Konami to take its time (which given the confusion over the imminent MGS Master Collection's specs and featureset seems like a wise stance). From what we know so far, the developer has been making all sorts of tweaks to improve the overall experience—like adding environmental audio such as running water, redrawn portraits, revamped sprites and art, and supposedly some improvements to the English translation. Perfection takes time after all, and hopefully a well-polished Suikoden can introduce a whole new wealth of players to its fantastic series.