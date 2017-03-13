The retro-FPS Strafe has been delayed until May

Strafe, the "uber-gore" FPS that looks like a cross between Quake and Brutal Doom with a dash of System Shock 2, was scheduled in January for a March release. Today, however, developer Pixel Titans announced that, due to "unforeseen global shortages of polygons," it won't actually be out until May 9.

"Strafe requires over 150,000 meticulously placed polygons to create its bleeding edge graphics,” game director Thom Glunt explained. “Through an unexpected legal entanglement and a series of clerical errors, nearly 25,000 of those polygons arrived late to Pixel Titans world headquarters thus delaying the game by a few weeks.”

On the bright side, a new release date means a new trailer, and while it doesn't serve up any actual gameplay, it does nicely evoke Strafe's core promise of exploding skulls and copious sprays of blood and sticky meat bits. To get a better idea of what's in store, have a look at the Gun Upgrades trailer below, and read our thoughts on the pre-release state of the game (which actually supports the need for a release date pushback) right here.

When Shaun played Strafe in February, he was told that weapon feedback was an aspect that was still being worked on. "My problem mainly was that the railgun—a weapon usually associated with advanced and precise marksmanship—was far and away the best option for me, as a beginner," Shaun wrote for us last month. "The shotgun felt a little underpowered, while with the railgun I was able to linger near corners and pick off enemies as they rushed me. It felt rather too easy, but also, like I had somehow bypassed the most thrilling aspect of the game: skating around very quickly while killing things. Hopefully it will be balanced before launch."