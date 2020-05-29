The Razer Blade 15 Studio is the gaming laptop we want but can't afford

Traditional gaming laptops are nice, but if money was no object and we had a need for a professional GPU, we'd look long and hard at Razer's new Blade 15 Studio Edition. It's a decked out laptop for "creators" with a 4K OLED display that Razer takes the liberty of calibrating before it ships out, powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and an Nvidia GeForce Quadro RTX 5000 GPU.

This is essentially a mobile workstation, though calling it a "mobile studio" for creators has a fancier ring to it. And technically, it's not for gaming. The regular Blade 15 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition have that category covered as the best Razer laptops for gaming. It's also expensive, at $4,299.99. So why pay considerably more for the Studio model?

Most gamers shouldn't. You can play games on a Quadro RTX 5000, but the drivers are tuned for professional 3D work and on a slower cadence than we're used to to ensure they're stable. For those who make games or otherwise regularly dive into 3D modeling, however, the Studio version of the Blade 15 looks like a good fit.

Display—15.6-inch OLED (4K, 100 percent DCI-P3, 60Hz)

CPU—Core i7-10875H

GPU—Quadro RTX 5000

Memory—32GB DDR4-2933

Storage: 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe)

Wireless—Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1

Ports: 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)

Webcam: 1MP/720p (Windows Hello support)

Dimensions: 0.70 x 9.25 x 13.98 inches

Weight: 4.85 pounds

Price: $4,299.99

As with the rest of the Blade 15 lineup, the chassis is molded from a single chunk of aluminum. It has a more premium feel than a carbon fiber or plastic laptop, as you would hope to be the case when plunking down over four grand.

The 4K OLED display is the other interesting aspect, particularly with the custom calibration that is included. It's a nice luxury, though strictly for gaming, there are faster LCD display options on the Blade 15 line (144Hz and even 240Hz).

In any event, the Blade 15 Studio Edition is available now.