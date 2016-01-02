The PC Gaming lows of the year

I was delighted when Metal Gear Solid V came to PC, and in such fine shape. Delight that soon shifted to dismay as the news broke that Kojima and Konami had parted ways, primarily because I knew that Kojima would be leaving without the series he created way back in the ‘80s. I’ve been playing Metal Gear games for most of my life, so they’re pretty special to me. Which is why it’s heartbreaking that there’ll never be another one directed by Kojima. His imprint on the games is so crucial to their unique feel that any made without him would just feel wrong.

And that’s what’s going to happen. MGS 5 sold very well indeed, and Konami still own the rights to it, so there will almost certainly be another game in the series—but without Kojima. Hey, it might be fine. I mean, BioShock 2 was made by a different team and I actually prefer that to the original in many ways. But I have a bad feeling about Metal Gear. Without Kojima acting as auteur, and imbuing the game with his own unique sensibilities, it may just feel like a hollow copy. A lifeless shop mannequin wearing a Big Boss eye patch. I might be surprised, but I doubt it.

And the Kojima fracas resulted in the death of another of my favourite series. I love Silent Hill, and the news that he was making a new one with Guillermo del Toro was hugely exciting. If anyone could have brought that series back from the brink, it was those guys. But I guess it wasn’t to be. Konami will probably make more Silent Hill games, but their recent attempts have been, let’s be honest, pretty stinky. They don’t seem to understand what made those early Team Silent games so unique, instead focusing on recycled scares and monsters. I can’t wait to see what Kojima does now that he’s gone solo and is making a game with Sony (which will be released on PC), but I’m sad we’ll never see another MGS with him at the helm ever again.