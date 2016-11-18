The Overwatch free weekend has begun

The Overwatch free weekend announced by Blizzard earlier this month is now underway. From RIGHT NOW until 4 pm PT/7 pm ET on November 21, the full roster of 23 heroes and 13 maps will be available to everyone in Quick Play matches, custom games, and the ongoing Weekly Brawl. Free players will level up at the same rate as those who own the game, and if you try it and decide to join the ranks yourself, any progress earned during the freebie will carry over.

You'll need to grab the Battle.net software if you don't already have it, create an account if necessary (also free), and then install the game via the "Overwatch" icon in the app. Once it's finished, click "Play." It's pretty straightforward, really.

Further details, should you require them, are available in the Overwatch Free Weekend FAQ. And if you'd rather watch the pros do it, the Carbon Masters Overwatch tournament kicks off tomorrow at 11 am PT. Catch up with that and other top-rated pro gaming on tap this weekend right here.