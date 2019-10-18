The Outer Worlds system requirements

Obsidian's new open-world sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds is only a week away from release, and we've finally got the system requirements. Here they are, via Obsidian's official forum.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or AMD HD 7850
- HDD Space: 40GB
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470
- HDD Space: 40GB
A 40GB install seems pretty decent nowadays, when games regularly cross the 100GB line. Instead it's about the size of The Witcher 3's installation, not counting DLC.
If you want to see what The Outer Worlds looks like in action, here's 20 minutes of footage from the Tokyo Games Show back in September. If you were into Fallout: New Vegas, it seems like an easy recommendation.